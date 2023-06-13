What are Skull and Bones system requirements? You won’t need a powerhouse gaming PC to set sail for the high seas with Skull and Bones, as the pirate game will run just fine with fairly old hardware. Ubisoft has specified you’ll need an SSD, though.

To meet Skull and Bones minimum requirements, you’ll want to acquire – by whatever means necessary – an AMD RX 570 or Nvidia GTX 1060 GPU. In addition, you’ll need a rig with at least 8GB RAM installed and a CPU on par with an AMD Ryzen 5 1600 or Intel Core i7 4790. It’s important to note that a system of that standard will net you just 30fps at 1080p on a low preset.

Here are the Skull and Bones system requirements:

Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 11 CPU AMD Ryzen 5 1600

Intel Core i7 4790 AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Intel Core i7 8700K RAM 8GB 16GB GPU AMD Radeon RX 570

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Storage 65GB SSD 65GB SSD

To meet the Skull and Bones recommended specs, you’ll need to crew your ship – read: deck out your PC – with some slightly newer hardware. In terms of GPU, Ubisoft specify that an AMD RX 5700 XT or Nvidia RTX 2070 will suffice for 60 fps at 1080p on a high preset. That’s as long as you’re also decked out with 16GB RAM and an AMD Ryzen 5 3600 or Intel Core i7 8700K CPU.

If you want to play Skull and Bones at a higher resolution, we suggest taking a look at our best graphics card picks. Newer GPUs should help render the stormy seas of Skull and Bones in exceptional detail.

You’ll need plenty of space below deck to fill up with swag, so make sure you’ve got 65GB of storage on an SSD to meet Skull and Bones size requirements. It’s not quite as high as some other recent releases, but still represents a hefty chunk of solid-state storage space, so check out our guide to the best SSD if you need to upgrade.

The Skull and Bones release date is scheduled for departure in 2024, with many gamers excited to see how it compares to popular pirate sim, Sea of Thieves. If you can’t wait till then, check out our guide to the best pirate games to scratch that swashbuckling itch for 2023.

Want to make absolutely sure your rig can bring you that horizon? Take the Skull and Bones system requirements test over on PCGameBenchmark to answer the question… Can I run Skull and Bones?