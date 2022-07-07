Skull and Bones release date – Epic Games Store in November

Surprise, me hearties! Ubisoft’s live-service pirate game is back and the Skull and Bones release date is now confirmed for 2022. Skull and Bones is now a little more of a survival game than an Assassin’s Creed IV piracy spin-off, and you’ll be able to experience it for yourself in November – but not on Steam.

It’s been a long time since Skull and Bones was announced all the way back in June 2017 and a lot has changed. It’s still an open-world game with an online focus, but it now has more of an influence from Rare’s Sea of Thieves and survival games like Raft. You can check out PCGamesN’s full impressions of the new gameplay and features here, but when’s Skull and Bones actually coming out – and is it an Epic Games Store exclusive?

What is the Skull and Bones release date?

Skull and Bones will release on November 8, 2022, and is available on PC via the Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Connect – as a Ubisoft representative confirmed to PCGamesN. Like with The Division 2, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and many other recent Ubisoft games, it will not initially be available on Steam.

Ubisoft confirms that Skull and Bones is a live-service game and is planning post-launch support “for years to come,” with all the seasonal content available for free “except some cosmetics items.” Free content includes new in-game events, from new “bigger and deadlier” ship challenges to themed LTEs with ships, furniture, et cetera.

We’ll find out more on Skull and Bones as the November release date edges closer.