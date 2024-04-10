Legendary roguelike deckbuilder announces upcoming sequel

Of the many deckbuilders and roguelikes to come out over the years, Slay the Spire is one of the most celebrated. The massively popular genre mash up from indie studio Mega Crit Games has, since its 2019 launch, created a place for itself alongside all time PC greats, like The Binding of Isaac, Hades, FTL, and Balatro. And now, unexpectedly, we’ve just learned that it’s set to receive a full sequel with the upcoming Slay the Spire 2.

Announced at the Triple-i Initiative showcase, Slay the Spire 2 looks to continue building on its predecessor’s success with new iterations on the original card game. Per its Steam page, the sequel is set a millennium after the first game and will feature a new version of the Spire.

While exact details on everything that’s set to change in Slay the Spire 2 aren’t available yet, we do know that it will include new slayers (with accompanying new cards and systems) as well as fresh enemies, including bosses, treasures, and game events. It’s also been created in a new engine that will increase visual fidelity and help facilitate modding.

Slay the Spire 2 is set to come out in Early Access on Steam in 2025.

If you haven’t played the first game, now’s a great time to get into it. Slay the Spire is currently discounted by 75% on Steam, making it $6.24 USD / £4.99. Grab a copy right here. Or, check out Slay the Spire 2’s Steam page here.

