The 10 best Slay the Spire mods

What are the best Slay the Spire mods? Whether you’ve exhausted the game and you’re looking for extra content or you just want to make some small changes, fortunately, Slay the Spire has mod support, so here are the best mods in the game.

The roguelike card game has official Steam Workshop mod support so there are tons of mods available to easily integrate into your game ranging from making the map easier to read to huge expansions and brand new characters. There were loads to choose from, but here are the best mods in Slay the Spire.

Colored Map

If you’re bored of the dull black and white map or frustrated that the symbols all look alike, the colored map mod adds some well needed brightness. Using vivid colours, not only does this mod liven up the screen, but also makes it much easier to read.

Colored Powertips

Another handy mod that adds some color to the game by making buffs green and debuffs red. It sounds simple, but it makes the game much easier to follow, especially if you’re racing through a run or you’re applying a lot of effects to enemies at one time.

Minty Spire

This quality of life mod compilation makes a few small changes that massively improves the game, including subtle changes to combat and how relics show up on each screen in both fights and at campfires.

Relic Stats

Relics can be a pain to manage, so this relic stats mod makes it easier to view their stats by hovering over them. You can also use it to calculate stats per turn and see the relic stats history of past runs.

Highlight Path

This simple Highlight Path mod lets you plan a run by right clicking on the map to plot out the best route. It makes it easier to remember the path you’d originally plotted between fights and you can change course if things don’t go to plan!

Downfall

The Downfall mod is basically DLC, it’s a huge mod that adds a whole load of additional content including a new campaign, seven new characters, cards, relics, and more.

The Hermit

If you’re getting tired of the current characters in Slay the Spire, The Hermit mod adds a brand new gunslinging character along with 75 new cards, three new potions, and 14 new relics.

Bug Knight

Add your favourite Hollow Knight character and other themed content in this Bug Knight mod. With all new enemies, cards, and even the artwork and soundtrack from the Hollow Knight game.

Mod the Spire

If you want to play all of these new mods, you’re going to need Mod the Spire to get them working together. While this isn’t a mod, it’s a mod loader, making it possible for mods to work together.

Now you’ve got the best Slay the Spire mods to hand, here are the best roguelike games on PC and the best Steam Deck games to play in 2024.