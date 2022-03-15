Solasta update will make it a multiplayer DnD simulator

Solasta: Crown of the Magister is already one of the most lavish simulators of 5E Dungeons & Dragons, and it’s about to be a robust multiplayer DnD game, too. The devs have announced a free update for Solasta which will introduce cooperative multiplayer for all of the game’s current and future campaigns. The patch is due to launch in April, but you don’t have to wait that long before trying out those multiplayer features for yourself.

A multiplayer beta weekend for Solasta kicks off on March 17 at 8am PDT / 11am EDT / 3pm GMT, and will last until the early hours of March 21. You’ll be able to opt in to a beta branch of Solasta with multiplayer features during that time, and though the devs expect there to be some technical issues like desyncs during the beta, this should allow you to get a pretty good taste of the multiplayer game.

The free multiplayer update is set to properly go live on April 14, with support for all the game’s various campaigns from the jump. Up to four players can join a session together. All players need to own the base game to jump in, but if you want to make use of DLC campaigns or classes, only the host has to own them.

Another DLC pack, called Lost Valley, will also launch on April 14. This’ll bring a new campaign for levels one through 12, and the devs promise a pile of replayability thanks to a non-linear story with plenty of choices to make. There’ll also be nine new subclasses to choose from – one for each of the base classes.

For more co-op games, you can follow that link.

Solasta: Crown of the Magister Solasta: Crown of the Magister Fanatical $39.99 $33.99 Network N earns affiliate commission from qualifying sales.