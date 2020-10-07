Sonic the Hedgehog 2 will be free-to-keep on Steam this Friday

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 – the sequel to Sonic the Hedgehog, the game about a hedgehog whose name is Sonic – looks like it’s going to be free for keepsies starting this Friday. That’s according to a listing on SteamDB, shared by Twitter user Wario64. The SteamDB page lists Sonic the Hedgehog 2’s ‘billing type’ as ‘no cost’, starting from October 9, 2020 at 17:00 UTC / 10:00 PST / 13:00 EST / 17:00 GMT.

Much like the hedgehog himself, you may be compelled to go at reasonably advanced speeds to grab the free platform game on Steam. The SteamDB page also lists an ‘expiry time’ of October 19, 2020 at 17:00 UTC / 10:00 PST / 13:00 EST / 17:00 GMT. It’s worth pointing out that the SteamDB listing is all we have to go on here – Steam itself has not confirmed this. The page does also have a category titled ‘freepromotion’ which currently reads ‘yes’, though.

Some fans on Twitter are lamenting that the version on Steam probably won’t be the same as Christian Whitehead’s remastered Sonic the Hedgehog 2, which featured a number of improvements, including saved games and additional game modes.

Stuff a chilli dog into your eyeballs, then wipe it off and check out the tweet below

Sonic The Hedgehog 2 on Steam will be free (to own) starting this Friday according to SteamDB https://t.co/mT0hTFYNRH pic.twitter.com/vuykSEOUEE — Wario64 (@Wario64) October 6, 2020

If you’re feeling blue, and can’t wait until Friday to get some things for no money, why not check out our list of the best free PC games available? Or here’s our list of the best old games on PC, if all this talk of Sonic has got you in the mood for something retro.