The next mainline Sonic game comes to PC in 2022

If you’re still not over Sonic on Nintendo consoles, I’ve got news from this decade for you: Sonic’s on PC, too. Most of the blue hedgehog’s recent titles have launched simultaneously across PC and consoles, and Sega has wasted no time in confirming that the next big entry in the series will come to home computers, too.

The next Sonic game developed by Sonic Team doesn’t yet have a title, but it is due to launch in 2022 across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and yes, PC. A brief teaser trailer simply shows Sonic running through a forest environment, leaving behind a trail that looks vaguely like the word ‘zap’.

That’s not the only Sonic game announced in today’s livestream. Sonic Colors: Ultimate is an updated version of the 2010 game due to launch on September 7, 2021, and this version is coming to PC – but only on the Epic Games Store for too. (With this precedent set, don’t be surprised if further Sonic games, including the newly-announced one, end up on Epic, too.)

The Sonic Origins collection, featuring Sonic the Hedgehog 1, 2, 3, Sonic & Knuckles, and Sonic CD is also on the way, but no platforms have been announced so far.

YouTube Thumbnail

For more platform games, you can follow that link.

{"schema":{"page":{"content":{"headline":"The next mainline Sonic game comes to PC in 2022","type":"post","category":"sonic-the-hedgehog"},"user":{"loginstatus":false},"game":{"publisher":"Sega","genre":null,"title":"Sonic the Hedgehog","genres":null}}}}
Dustin Bailey

Senior news writer

Published:

As an American, Dustin enjoys being asked to write about football and cockney rhyming slang. Besides PC gaming, he's a keen anime and wrestling fan.

Read More
Best PC games
Best free PC games
Free Steam games