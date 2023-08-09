This Sonic the Hedgehog gamepad is worth its weight in Chaos Emeralds

Since Sonic the Hedgehog first graced our screens over 30 years ago, the blue blur has been no stranger to featuring on merchandise themed after him. From toys, plushies, and even LEGO, you can find Sonic the Hedgehog on just about everything, but it’s PowerA’s new gaming controller that’s got us turning supersonic.

The controller features a blue-on-blue color scheme, naturally evoking the iconic look of the titular hedgehog. The main mammal himself naturally makes an appearance here, printed on the front, upon a checkered blue pattern which spreads across the entire front of the controller. Like with other Advantage Xbox controllers from PowerA, it also features programmable buttons, dual rumble motors and is incredibly lightweight to allow for optimum comfort.

“Sonic is one of the most recognizable video game characters of all time! We are excited to be partnering with PowerA to bring this core line of gaming peripherals to fans around the word”, explained Michael Cisneros, Associate Director of Licensing at Sega of America.

Starting today, you can get the ‘Sonic Style’ wired Xbox controller for only $39.99 directly from the PowerA website. This brand-new Xbox controller looks to be the perfect Sonic Superstars companion, that any Sonic fan should be racing towards adding to their PC gaming setup.

