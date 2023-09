Here are the system requirements for South Park: The Fractured But Whole

Ubisoft have announced the official system requirements for South Park: The Fractured But Whole, so now you can see if your PC can handle the game’s torturous lap-dances.

Minimum:

CPU: Intel i5 2400, AMD FX 4320 or equivalent

GPU: GTX 560Ti, AMD Radeon HD 7850

Memory: 6GB

Disk Space: 30GB

Recommended:

CPU: Intel i5-4690K, AMD FX-8350

GPU: GTX 670, AMD Radeon R9 280X

Memory: 8GB

Disk Space: 30GB

After a few delays, South Park: The Fractured But Whole is now due to release on October 27.