Stadia exclusives are starting to come to Steam

Stadia is winding down development on first-party games before even releasing a first-party game, and while Google says the platform will continue to be supported, it seems the third-party developers who’ve put exclusive games on Stadia are eager to get out on new platforms. That process appears to be starting with Super Bomberman R Online.

Super Bomberman R Online was a timed exclusive for Stadia which launched in September 2020, and it seems that exclusivity period is about to run out. Publisher Konami has announced that the game will launch on Steam in 2021, alongside ports to the consoles. The new release will feature cross-play, so hopefully you won’t have much trouble finding a match this time around.

The game went free-to-play on Stadia back in December, and the new releases will be free, as well. This is a blend of battle royale games with the Bomberman formula, built on the bones of the original Super Bomberman R – which is already on Steam, incidentally.

If you want to spend money on it, you can pick up a Premium Pack for $9.99 / €9.99 / £9.99, which will contain costumes from the likes of Castlevania, Metal Gear, and Silent Hill – you know, the games we’re pretty sure Konami has forgotten about – as well as additional game types.

This isn’t actually the first Stadia exclusive to come to other platforms – game creation engine Crayta launched on the Epic Games Store just last week. There are only a handful of other Stadia exclusives, most of them indies, but games like Orcs Must Die 3 have been described as ‘timed’ exclusives from the start. Here’s hoping we start to see them on more traditional platforms soon.