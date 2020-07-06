We’re hiring! Work for Network N as one of six new staff writers

Network N is pleased to announce the creation of six new vacancies within its publishing division. We’re looking to hire writers who want to make a start within games media, and who are excited to work across the Network N brands. Applications for the scheme are open from today – please see below for how to apply.

Our editorial sites include PCGamesN, The Loadout, Pocket Tactics, Strategy Gamer, and Wargamer, and reach over 12 million people each month. We’re seeking gaming enthusiasts and talented writers who are going to be able to make them all bigger and better.

Arriving as a cohort, successful applicants will receive on the job training from our existing editorial teams, and will be able to rapidly develop their knowledge and abilities. During your first three months you’ll do placements across various brands and departments, allowing you to understand the different aspects of what we do, and giving you a wide range of skills to help you progress. Upon successful completion of the probationary period, we’ll look to place you full-time into one of our teams.

These are remote working roles – you can be based anywhere, but you do need to be able to work our standard hours: 9:30am-5:30pm UK time.

We strongly encourage a diverse range of applicants, and no previous experience is necessary – although ideally you’ll have some existing writing you can show us, even if it’s just on your own blog. And you do need to know videogames.

If you’re interested in applying, please send the following to [email protected]:

Your CV

A short covering letter explaining why you’d be a great fit

A 400-500 word news story that would suit one of our sites (and ideally let us know which one!)

Applications will close on 31 July. Interviews will be conducted during August, and we’re looking to have everyone in place in early September, so please make sure you’re available to start then.

As well as the chance to get into games media and work on one of our brands, Network N also offers:

28 days’ holiday

Auto-enrolment pension

£20k starting salary

Profit share scheme for all

EMI scheme (after one year of service)

Perkbox subscription

Employee Assistance Programme

Techscheme

Cyclescheme

Staff social events, including Christmas & summer parties

Network N is also committed to creating a diverse environment and is proud to be an equal opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, colour, religion, gender, gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, national origin, genetics, disability, age, or veteran status.

Good luck!