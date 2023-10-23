The Star Citizen Squadron 42 campaign mode has been a long, long time coming. First announced as part of the Star Citizen Kickstarter, all the way back in 2012, it was briefly expected to arrive in 2016, before Cloud Imperium and Roberts Space Industries confirmed the release date was postponed. Fronted by Star Wars’ Mark Hamill, as well as Gillian Anderson, Lord of the Rings’ Andy Serkis, and Gary Oldman, Star Citizen Squadron 42 is now “feature complete,” with a huge new trailer at CitizenCon revealing much more about one of the world’s most mysterious and sought-after new games.

This is a good time for Star Citizen players. Between the new Star Citizen alpha 3.21, and now the revelations about Squadron 42, it seems the space game is getting closer and closer to its enormous, $600 million vision. An in-depth, highly detailed simulation that encourages roleplaying and long-term commitment, in the more than 11 years since it was first revealed, Star Citizen has amassed a devout playerbase.

Nevertheless, Squadron 42, owing to its celebrity cast and – presumably – simpler, more accessible campaign gameplay, could attract even more people to Roberts Space Industries’ and Cloud Imperium’s massive world. And now, it’s entering the final polishing phase.

“We are excited to announce that Squadron 42 is now feature-complete,” the Star Citizens creators say. “As we move into the polishing phase, we’re fully focused on optimizing and fine-tuning all aspects of the gameplay experience to deliver an unprecedented cinematic adventure.” Check out the huge new Star Citizen Squadron 42 trailer below.

Cloud Imperium founder and CEO Chris Roberts says, as well as Squadron 42, the studio is making progress on creating a persistent universe for Star Citizen, whereby all players will be able to play together, simultaneously, across the game’s expansive starscape.

“Now, I know you’re asking ‘When can I play it?’ When we have the locked release date, you will be the first to know. Now we’re in the polishing phase on Squadron 42, you will start to see a lot more things coming to Star Citizen as well as overall progress on the persistent universe.”

“The polish phase can take some time,” Roberts continues. “We have come this far and we want to make sure Squadron 42 delivers on the promise of being this generation’s Wing Commander.”

While we wait for the much-anticipated arrival of Star Citizen’s single-player campaign, try some of the other best multiplayer games. You can also play the best simulation games on PC.