“There isn’t currently a Stardew Valley 2”, but the sequel could happen after update 1.5

Stardew Valley creator Eric ‘ConcernedApe’ Barone has been offering a substantial series of free updates ever since the game’s launch back in 2016, and update 1.5 promises even more new content. So what’s next? Update 1.6? Stardew Valley 2? Barone says “I would not be surprised” by either option.

“I’m not willing to commit to Stardew Valley 1.6,” Barone tells Game Informer. “I will say that I definitely love Stardew Valley. I love it as a world and a universe. I don’t think [1.5] will be the end of Stardew Valley. I would not be surprised if there’s another Stardew Valley update, or multiple updates, or a Stardew Valley 2. Who knows? There isn’t currently a Stardew Valley 2; after 1.5, I’ll decide what the next step for Stardew Valley is. But I would say there will probably be another step for Stardew Valley. In the meantime, I’m also working on a couple of new projects – solo projects – so I have plenty to do.”

So whether it’s another series of updates or a full sequel, more Stardew Valley is all but assured. (Eventually.)

As for those other new projects, Barone has been teasing his plans for a new game for years. The early plans were for something set in the Stardew Valley world, but in a different genre, though it remains to be seen whether things have changed in the years since those early teases.

For now, at least, the joy of simple farming games will continue.