Stardew Valley modders are already bringing Haunted Chocolatier to life

It’s likely to be a long time before we get to play Haunted Chocolatier, the next game from Stardew Valley creator Eric ‘ConcernedApe’ Barone. But it’s almost Halloween, and it’s tough to imagine a better way to spend the holiday than surrounded by pleasant ghosts encouraging you to create delicious chocolate. Luckily, Stardew Valley modders have it covered.

The Haunted Chocolatier mod by Edu Anttunes is available on Nexus Mods, and it will bring a bit of cocoa flavour to your farm. It introduces cocoa trees, and four new recipes: cooking chocolate, chocolate bars, white chocolate bars, and simple truffles. It also replaces a few bits of furniture so you can decorate your abode with ghosts and chocolate cauldrons.

Not quite the full Haunted Chocolatier experience, but certainly a cute way to change up your Stardew Valley decor. The real Haunted Chocolatier will have you gathering ingredients in a fantasy world, using them to make fancy types of chocolate, and then selling the results at your chocolate shop – though the game’s still early enough in development that the details might change.

If you missed the Haunted Chocolatier trailer.

For more of the best Stardew Valley mods, you can follow that link.