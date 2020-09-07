This Stardew Valley mod lets you watch The Godfather and Joker in-game

It’s not really a great time to head to the movies right now. But luckily, Stardew Valley lets you replicate the experience in a danger-free environment. Now, the world of Stardew Valley mods has added even more to the Pelican Town cinema, including a selection of real-world films to enjoy a few frames at a time.

Legendary Movies is available from Nexus Mods, and it will currently add both Francis Ford Coppola’s 1972 classic The Godfather and Todd Phillips’ 2019 grim supervillain thriller Joker, presented as all the existing Stardew Valley movies are – a handful of still frames alongside bits of in-game dialog. Further updates to the mod are set to add movies like Star Wars and Finding Nemo for more family-friendly options.

This mod requires Custom Movies, also available from Nexus Mods, to be installed. Custom Movies is a mod tool that was released late last year, but sadly, it seems that this Legendary Movies mod is the first to make use of it for good-natured copyright infringement. Come on, modders, you’re letting us down here.

The movie theater was added to Stardew Valley in the 1.4 update, and is unlocked after completing the community center. Here’s hoping for more extremely silly mods to take advantage of the feature soon.