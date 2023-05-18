Is Starship Troopers Extermination crossplay?

Will there be Starship Troopers Extermination crossplay? Following its early access launch, we wanted to find out whether you’ll be able to team up in the 16-player co-op FPS with players from other platforms. After all, it looks like you’ll need all the help you can get against the hordes of giant insects.

Squad up and arm yourself with your Deep Space Vanguard Trooper gear as the Bugs descend and threaten existence. In Starship Troopers Extermination, team up with three other players to complete missions, squash Bugs, and extract. Your army won’t be alone in the co-op game though, as four isn’t many troopers to defend against this attack. You’re on the ground with three other squads, meaning up to 16 players can play together – but do all those players have to be on PC? Read on to find out more about Starship Troopers Extermination crossplay.

Is there crossplay in Starship Troopers Extermination?

At launch, there is no Starship Troopers crossplay since the game is initially only being released to PC. However, developer Offworld Industries has not ruled out a console release and crossplay in the future.

As seen in the Steam FAQs, the team behind the sci-fi FPS says, “While we’re aware of the demand for a console release, our current goal is to release on PC first. However, not even the Ministry of Paranormal Warfare knows what the future holds!” Another answer on the Steam FAQ page confirms that Starship Troopers: Extermination uses studio-operated servers, which also means that crossplay – if and when the game does reach consoles – is viable.

So that’s what we know about Starship Troopers Extermination crossplay for now, but we’ll update this throughout the game’s early access period when more information becomes available. If you want something you can play with friends on other platforms, take a look at some of our other favorite multiplayer games. Otherwise, check out the very best PC games around right now.