This custom Steam Deck case is giving us portable PS2 vibes

A savvy Steam Deck fan has conjured up a travel accessory for the handheld gaming PC, and it’s giving us serious retro car trip vibes. Dubbed the “Cyberdeck”, the DIY accessory looks like a portable PS2 LCD screen from yesteryear, but it’s actually a nifty all-in-one solution that could add a pinch of versatility to Valve’s device.

Created by Steam Deck tinkerer Lupus Worax, the Cyberdeck is a 3D printed shell that houses the handheld, its charger, and a 12-inch 1080p IPS Panel. The case also has an external USB-C and HDMI port, meaning you can charge and power everything without removing the Deck from its cosy crevice.

Essentially, the Cyberdeck takes all the bells and whistles included with the best Steam Deck dock and adds them to a ridiculously rigid hard case. The 3D-printed nature of the project may prompt you to question the accessory’s durability, its creator quashes any doubts by standing on it with their Deck still inside (spoilers – the expensive handheld survives.)

In a way, the portable’s placement at the bottom of the case makes it look a bit like an oversized Nintendo DS, even if using both screens probably isn’t a viable way to play.

You could, however, use the Cyberdeck as a makeshift gaming laptop, as there’s enough room inside to stow away a foldy keyboard. Naturally, your best bet is to pair it with a PC controller and use it like an old portable PS2, but experimentation is the name of the game with this makeshift accessory.

If you’d like to take a crack at making your own Cyberdeck, you can fetch the 3D files on Printables for free. The Steam Deck enthusiast also kindly lists all the additional materials you’ll need, so you won’t have to worry about mismatched parts.