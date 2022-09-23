Valve fulfils more Steam Deck orders, but puts Canada on pause

If you’re still waiting for your Steam Deck order to arrive, Valve has just shared some great news that should help make living with that handheld gaming PC shaped hole in your life slightly easier. However, those in Canada will need to endure a temporary pause on the ability to buy the device due to distribution woes in The Great White North.

Taking to the official Steam Deck Twitter account, Valve announced that the company is “on track to fulfil all reservations before the end of the year!” Now, when visiting the official store page for the portable powerhouse, new orders have an expected availability for “September-December 2022”, dropping the quarterly estimates.

It’s great to see that the backlog is slowly but surely disappearing, but it remains to be seen whether it can be addressed promptly enough to avoid it bleeding in 2023, especially in the wake of new pre-orders.

This is something that may directly affect Canada more than other countries, as Valve’s distributor attempts to resolve a processing backlog. The company is “optimistic” that it’ll be able to resume emails soon, but didn’t share a more specific timeframe.