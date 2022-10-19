Steam Deck can run Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves at max settings

The Steam Deck continues to prove itself as a powerful portable PC, capable of running the latest games at surprising levels of quality and performance. Now, it seems Valve’s handheld is punching well above expectations once again, this time with a new PlayStation port.

Turns out that the Steam Deck can run the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection using the game’s ‘Ultra’ preset, all while maintaining a stable 30 frames per second. Better still, this can be done at close to the device’s native resolution, 1280×720.

This surprising level of performance was showcased by YouTuber The Phawx, and I can confirm through my own testing that this is indeed possible, in both Uncharted 4 and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy.

Unfortunately, there isn’t any way to achieve a solid 60fps, even with AMD FSR 2.0 enabled. You should, however, notice more stable frame rates if you let shaders compile before jumping into either game.

You can achieve a solid 40fps with a bit of tinkering, but I honestly think that these action games deserve to be played looking their best, as they remain absolute stunners, even on a small handheld screen.