Steam Summer Sale 2021 starts this Thursday

Prepare yourself, your wallet, and your loved ones – another Steam sale is upon us. Valve hasn’t officially announced the next sale yet, but as ever, the Steam Summer Sale 2021 dates have long-since leaked thanks to an email sent out to developers, and hints of some more special gimmicks for this year’s event have started to appear in the Steam backend.

This year’s Steam Summer Sale starts on Thursday, June 24 at 10am PDT / 1pm EDT / 6pm BST. (That’s less than two days away, as this story goes live.) Expect the sale to actually begin shortly after the official start time, though – Steam has a tendency to be broken for a bit in the first few minutes after a sale begins.

A set of mystery trading cards connected to the sale have appeared in the Steam backend, as SteamDB shows. There’s not yet any clear indication of what those cards will be, but given how they’ve worked in previous sales, you’ll probably pick them up for spending certain amounts of money in the sale. As ever, they should be a quick way to earn a few cents toward your next Steam purchase.

