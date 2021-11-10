SteamWorld Headhunter takes the series 3D, and its Metroidvania predecessor is free-to-keep

The SteamWorld series has been one of the coolest sets of indie games out there, though with the growth of its publisher the ‘indie’ label might be fraying a bit. But that growth just means that SteamWorld is getting bigger, and today Thunderful Games has announced that it’s going full 3D with SteamWorld Headhunter. And, if you need a refresher on the tone and setting, the best game in the series is free-to-keep for a limited time.

SteamWorld Headhunter is a third-person 3D action game with co-op and “a head-popping twist”. The announcement trailer is all CG and doesn’t reveal much, but we see a pair of robotic gunslingers have a showdown, and the head of one of the fighters detaches for a sneak attack – given the title, that’s certainly a hint at a central game mechanic.

For now, you can head over to Steam or GOG to pick up SteamWorld Dig 2 for free. If you haven’t played it, it’s one of the finest Metroidvanias out there – a fantastic blend of exploration and combat that even manages to sneak a little Minecraft into the formula. The giveaway is only available for one day, but if you claim the game it’ll remain in your library forever.

Check out the teaser for Headhunter below.

