The Steelseries Apex Pro Mini gaming keyboard is now less than $160

The SteelSeries Apex Pro Mini wireless gaming keyboard is less than $160, making it one of the best Cyber Monday deals we’ve come across on Amazon. If you’re looking to switch out your keyboard for a mini-form factor, the Apex Pro Mini with its hypermagnetic key switches has everything you need to give you the edge when it comes to playing your favorite first-person shooters.

Steelseries know what it’s doing when it comes to gaming accessories, and the Apex Pro Mini wireless gaming keyboard is no different. The mini mechanical keyboard comes packed with the Apex Pro line’s signature magnetic key switches, that make use of the Hall Effect, bringing you more precision than your average mechanical keyboard.

The OmniPoint 2.0 adjustable hypermagnatic switches have improved actuation, giving you that superfast and reliable activation, and to combat any latency, the new rapid trigger feature makes each press of a key active the second it’s touched. While the keys are already perfect for picking up games like Counter Strike 2, with the 2-in-1 action keys, you can program two actions on a single key, so you can go from walking to running through a single press.

If having high-quality precision and super responsive keys is important to your FPS gaming sessions, the SteelSeries Apex Pro Mini wireless gaming keyboard 60% form factor will give you more of that precious desk space. Without a bulky full sized keyboard in sight, you’ll have more room for swiping your mouse, making it perfect for first-person shooters. Better yet, the wireless gaming keyboard comes with side-printed secondary functions, so you won’t lose the benefits of a full-form keyboard too.

It’s not a gaming keyboard without RGBs, and the SteelSeries Apex Pro Mini has that in abundance. The double-shot PBT keycaps can be illuminated individually, and customized with the free SteelSeries GG software. If you’re planning to take the dazzling gaming keyboard on the go, it can be charged for up to 30 hours, and even comes with a wireless USB-C dongle, or it can connect via Bluetooth for up to 40 hours of play.

You can pick up the SteelSeries Apex Pro Mini wireless gaming keyboard for only $159.79 on Amazon thanks to Cyber Monday, saving you a whole 33% off the original price tag. With an MSRP of $239.99, you’d be saving a hefty $80, which could be put aside for even more fancy accessories for your current PC gaming setup.

