Save 30% on these SteelSeries gaming speakers for your PC setup

Immersive as headsets can be, the experience of playing your favorite games and listening to music on a set of gaming speakers is tough to match. Even the convenience of forgoing the need to don a set of cans is not one to sniff at. Now, you can enjoy all these advantages and more with this computer speaker deal courtesy of SteelSeries and Amazon.

This SteelSeries Arena 3 set packs plenty of specs worth of the best PC speakers, seemingly carrying over the same audio expertise you’ll find on SteelSeries headsets like the Arctis Nova Pro Wireless. Better still, they’re now 30% off as part of a limited time deal.

Right now, over on Amazon, these SteelSeries Arena speakers are now just $90.99, netting you a $39.00 saving versus their usual list price of $129.99. You’ll need to be quick in your purchase though, as this offer is only good while stocks last of the now discontinued set.

This 2.0 setup provides you with two full range four-inch drivers, providing a well-rounded audio experience. The Arena 3 will lack the deep rumble that a subwoofer can provide, but you’ll need to spend a lot more to get comparable speaker set with a sub.

On the back of the right speaker, which features a physical volume dial, you’ll find three (count ’em), auxiliary inputs. This makes it easy to connect your wired headset, PC, and another device to the Arena 3s, not forgetting their Bluetooth connectivity as well.

If you subscribe to Amazon Prime, you can have your new speakers arrive at your doorstep much faster with next day delivery. New subscribers can also snag a 30-day free trial, so you won’t have to spend extra right now.