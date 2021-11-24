SFV’s Luke will be a key player in the next Street Fighter project

Capcom is teasing another Street Fighter project, and new brawler Luke is going to be a big part of it. While the main thrust of the recent fall update video (below) is the American mixed martial artist, the developers couldn’t help but offer some glimpses into the future of the series.

“Luke is an important character who will be featured in the next Street Fighter project, so we hope you try him out when he’s released in Street Fighter V,” producer Shuhei Matsumoto says. Series director Takayuki Nakayama, meanwhile, delves a bit deeper, saying: “For us, Street Fighter V has been a project with peaks and valleys, but thanks to our fans, we’ve been able to accomplish what we aimed for. We, the development team, will use this experience as a springboard to move on to the next project.”

Matsumoto goes on to say that, “while this is the end of this digital showcase series for Street Fighter V, this is more of a ‘see you soon’ rather than a ‘goodbye,'” and that the team looks forward “to providing you more information next year”.

As for Luke, he’s a blonde American lad who is well-versed in mixed martial arts. He experienced a traumatic event during childhood with his father that led him towards the life of a fighter in the military. He’s set to join Street Fighter V’s roaster on November 29, and you can catch a glimpse of his moveset in the video below:

While chatter is drifting towards the future of the series, Capcom insists that it’ll continue to support Street Fighter V. Once Luke releases, you’re getting a balance update and a Capcom Pro Tour 2022 bundle in March 2022.

