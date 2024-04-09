We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Lovecraftian anime dating sim with 98% on Steam is finally returning

If dating a female Cthulhu wasn't enough, this 10/10 dating sim is back with a whole new cast of sexy Lovecraftian monsters for you to woo.

A goatlike woman with purple hair and two sets of eyes looks into the camera with a cheeky smile
Published:

Sucker For Love: Date to Die For 

Miss having Ln’eta’s loving tentacles wrapped around you? Or is Nyanlahotep’s furry embrace more up your alley? Forget them, I say, and you frown in dismay: but trust me, they’re a thing of the past. You see, another Lovecraftian horror has entered the field as the main antagonist of upcoming sequel Sucker for Love: Date to Die For, and she’s mesmerizing.

Unless you’re Stardust. You see, while Rhok’zan, the All-Mother and Black Goat of the Woods is the goddess of all things lustful, our Sucker for Love: Date to Die For protagonist is asexual, and therefore completely unaffected by Rhok’zan’s charms. But don’t worry, this is still a dating sim, and you can still give in to her allure if you so choose.

After all, Stardust is the one that summons Rhok’zan in an attempt to escape from the clutches of her captors. Who are they? We don’t know yet. What do they want? Hard to say. What we do know is that Stardust needs to escape the from the woods, and Rhok’zan is the key to doing so.

YouTube Thumbnail

Now, I absolutely loved First Date – I, like Steam, would also give it 98%. I’ve been so excited for Date to Die For, and with the release date being postponed earlier this year, I’ve been on the edge of my seat waiting for the new one. Now, we finally have it.

The Sucker for Love: Date to Die For release date is set for Tuesday, April 23 – sinners rejoice! There’s also a demo available right now to help you wile away the hours until our fated first meeting with the All-Mother herself.

If you, like me, have already completed it, we have a rundown of all the best visual novels to keep you busy, and all the best horror games if you’re looking something similarly spooky.

