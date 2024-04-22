Factorio style, train focused city builder leaves Steam Early Access

Sweet Transit has been on our radar for quite a while now. By combining the appeal of building and management games like Factorio and Cities Skylines 2 with the train focus of Railroad Tycoon 3 or Train Simulator, Sweet Transit scratches a very particular itch. Now, after years of waiting, it’s finally chugging on out of the Early Access station and has launched its 1.0 version on Steam, with news of its next big update already detailed.

Sweet Transit first entered Steam Early Access back in the summer of 2022 but the train game is now out in its final form. Created by Ernestas Norvaišas, former 3D artist at Factorio maker Wube Software, Sweet Transit sees players building out an entire city from the starting point of a lone warehouse. Central to all of this is an increasingly complex, eventually automated rail transit system, which evolves technologically to connect the population of the settlements through the placement of train stations.

Norvaišas doesn’t seem to be resting on his laurels, even with Sweet Transit’s 1.0 launch. We learned today, too, that new additions are coming to the game this summer with the Electrifying Update. This update will introduce new features like electric tracks and trains, wind turbines, and more, allowing for further player customization.

Sweet Transit is available now on Steam for $29.99 USD / £24.99. Grab a copy right here.

