Two semi-classic adventure games are free-to-keep on Steam for a limited time

Okay, look. Not every old game needs to have the ‘classic’ label applied, or get subjected to lavish remasters and revivals. The Syberia series gained an impressive stature among fans of adventure games largely because they came out in a time when there weren’t a lot of point-and-clicks to enjoy – and that’s fine. But I take as much joy as anyone in poking at the games of yesteryear, and now you can grab the first two Syberias at an unbeatable price.

Syberia and Syberia II are both free on Steam at those respective links. You have until September 29 at 10am PDT / 1pm EDT / 6pm BST to claim them, but once you do, they will remain in your library forever, just as with any game you’d purchase with money.

Syberia 3 is also currently on sale at 85% off, though it is not especially well-regarded by players, owing to both technical and gameplay issues. The fourth game, Syberia: The World Before, is prepping to launch this December.

