Tales of Arise has already topped Zestiria and Berseria’s Steam player records

Tales of Arise has now been released if you haven’t heard, and it’s pretty darn good. In our Tales of Arise review, we gave it a nine-out-of-ten, praising Bandai Namco’s excellent writing, anime visuals, and deeply rewarding combat system. It looks like you’re all enjoying it, too, as it’s got off to a flying start on Steam.

As per SteamDB, the new PC game has already hit a peak of 30,887 concurrent players on Valve’s storefront at the time of writing. It’s not even the weekend yet, either. If you’re looking for context, the previous game in the series, Tales of Berseria, reached the heights of 8,085 players five years ago, while Tales of Zestiria peaked at 9,696 players six years ago.

This one takes place on a planet called Dahna that’s been pillaged of its resources for the past 300 years by another world called Rena. The story revolves around a man who is native to Dahna and a woman who hails from Rena who end up travelling together, later joined by other characters who hail from both worlds.

If you fancy giving the game a go before committing to the buy, you can try the demo through Microsoft’s storefront.

