TFT patch 12.14 notes – AD nerfs completely upend scaling

As League of Legends‘ autobattler, Teamfight Tactics, continues to grow in popularity, TFT patch 12.14 brings down the nerf hammer on AD champions, as well as finally taking enchanter behemoth Nami down a few pegs.
With Teamfight Tactics Set 7 Dragonlands in full swing, there are a whole slew of new features for players to get their heads around – and some adorable new Little Legends, of course (including Dragonmancer Yasuo).
TFT patch 12.14, however, is set to shake things up yet again, slashing AD scaling across all champions in an attempt to divert power back into character abilities and spells.
Aurelion Sol and Shyvana will also be going under the knife to change up their kits a little, and the omnipresent and ever-dominant Nami is taking a few much-needed nerfs to her healing abilities.
Looking for a rundown of everything we know about TFT Patch 12.14? You’re in luck; we’ve got all of the most up to date info right here.
TFT patch 12.14 slashes AD Scaling
In an attempt to rebalance Three Star AD champions to stop them overtaking the game, Riot have made some major adjustments to AD scaling.
AD Scaling has been dropped from 80% to 50% per Star Level, hitting a whole bunch of champions. While lead designer Mortdog hopes that players “might not even notice [the changes] if we’ve done our jobs right,” there’s a lot to take in.
The in-game meta will no doubt undergo some changes, but we’ll have to wait and see how this major update pans out.
Nami nerfs
Mortdog notes that Nami “has been a problem” throughout Set 7, and as a result the queen of the oceans has received some much-needed nerfs to her healing abilities.
Initially scaling 275 / 300 / 375, her healing has been cut down to 175 / 200 / 225, while her spell damage has received a slight buff. This represents a shift from the “healing-focused identity” Riot initially had in mind.
TFT patch 12.14 notes
Below are the current patch notes for TFT’s 12.14 update.
Here we’ve listed the major changes to champions, but for a full breakdown of everything included be sure to check out Riot Mortdog’s rundown video.
Champions
- Attack damage per star level: 80% ⇒ 50%
- 2-star attack damage: 180% ⇒ 150%
- 3-star attack damage: 325% ⇒ 225%
Ashe
- Attack speed reduced from 0.75 to 0.7
- Mana buffed from 50/100 to 40/90
Anivia
Mana buffed from 45/90 to 40/80
Ao Shin
- Health increased from 900 to 1000
- Mana reduction reduced from 20 to 10
- Spell damage nerfed at one-star from 240/400/2500 to 210/400/2500
Aurelion Sol
- Health increased from 900 to 1000
- Mana buffed from 40/90 to 0/60
- Spell damage buffed at one and two-star from 350/475/5000 to 400/700/5000
- Ascending time reduced from 20 to 15 seconds
- Bonus ascended damage reduced from 50 to 30 percent
Nami
- Spell healing nerfed at every star level from 275/300/325 to 175/200/225
- Spell damage buffed from 100/150/200 to 150/200/250
Shyvana
- Health reduced from 1200 to 1000
- Change to Shyvana’s spell has her deal flat magic damage instead of a percentage of health damage
- Shyvana is now immune to crowd control during her dive bomb
- Armor and magic reductions increased from 55 to 70
- New flat spell damage is 1200/1800/30000
Zoe
- Mana nerfed from 50/100 to 30/100
- Spell damage nerfed at one and two-star from 425/650/9001 to 375/575/9001
- Daisy health buffed at two and three-star from 1600/2600/10000 to 1600/2800/25000
- Daisy slam nerfed at one and two-star from 750/1500/10000 to 500/1000/10000