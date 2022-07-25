TFT patch 12.14 notes – AD nerfs completely upend scaling

As League of Legends‘ autobattler, Teamfight Tactics, continues to grow in popularity, TFT patch 12.14 brings down the nerf hammer on AD champions, as well as finally taking enchanter behemoth Nami down a few pegs.

With Teamfight Tactics Set 7 Dragonlands in full swing, there are a whole slew of new features for players to get their heads around – and some adorable new Little Legends, of course (including Dragonmancer Yasuo).

TFT patch 12.14, however, is set to shake things up yet again, slashing AD scaling across all champions in an attempt to divert power back into character abilities and spells.

Aurelion Sol and Shyvana will also be going under the knife to change up their kits a little, and the omnipresent and ever-dominant Nami is taking a few much-needed nerfs to her healing abilities.

Looking for a rundown of everything we know about TFT Patch 12.14? You’re in luck; we’ve got all of the most up to date info right here.

TFT patch 12.14 slashes AD Scaling

In an attempt to rebalance Three Star AD champions to stop them overtaking the game, Riot have made some major adjustments to AD scaling.

AD Scaling has been dropped from 80% to 50% per Star Level, hitting a whole bunch of champions. While lead designer Mortdog hopes that players “might not even notice [the changes] if we’ve done our jobs right,” there’s a lot to take in.

The in-game meta will no doubt undergo some changes, but we’ll have to wait and see how this major update pans out.

Nami nerfs

Mortdog notes that Nami “has been a problem” throughout Set 7, and as a result the queen of the oceans has received some much-needed nerfs to her healing abilities.

Initially scaling 275 / 300 / 375, her healing has been cut down to 175 / 200 / 225, while her spell damage has received a slight buff. This represents a shift from the “healing-focused identity” Riot initially had in mind.

TFT patch 12.14 notes

Below are the current patch notes for TFT’s 12.14 update.

Here we’ve listed the major changes to champions, but for a full breakdown of everything included be sure to check out Riot Mortdog’s rundown video.

Champions

Attack damage per star level: 80% ⇒ 50%

2-star attack damage: 180% ⇒ 150%

3-star attack damage: 325% ⇒ 225%

Ashe

Attack speed reduced from 0.75 to 0.7

Mana buffed from 50/100 to 40/90

Anivia

Mana buffed from 45/90 to 40/80

Ao Shin

Health increased from 900 to 1000

Mana reduction reduced from 20 to 10

Spell damage nerfed at one-star from 240/400/2500 to 210/400/2500

Aurelion Sol

Health increased from 900 to 1000

Mana buffed from 40/90 to 0/60

Spell damage buffed at one and two-star from 350/475/5000 to 400/700/5000

Ascending time reduced from 20 to 15 seconds

Bonus ascended damage reduced from 50 to 30 percent

Nami

Spell healing nerfed at every star level from 275/300/325 to 175/200/225

Spell damage buffed from 100/150/200 to 150/200/250

Shyvana

Health reduced from 1200 to 1000

Change to Shyvana’s spell has her deal flat magic damage instead of a percentage of health damage

Shyvana is now immune to crowd control during her dive bomb

Armor and magic reductions increased from 55 to 70

New flat spell damage is 1200/1800/30000

Zoe