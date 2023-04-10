A Tekken 8 beta could be coming, prepare yourselves

While the Tekken 8 release date still remains a mystery, Bandai Namco’s master of all things fighting games Katsuhiro Harada has hinted that a Tekken 8 beta may be on the cards.

When asked “can we get a weekend beta of Tekken 8,” game director and chief producer Harada responds “we are still only doing closed alpha testing at each event, so please wait for the beta.”

This confirms two things: firstly, the game is still very much in its early stages, meaning a 2024 release date is probably more likely than even Q4 of 2023. It also seemingly confirms that there is potential for a beta, something that hasn’t been discussed before now.

Tekken 8 brings the age-old franchise into the modern age, making use of Unreal Engine 5’s tech to enhance the graphics and make your killer blows look, well, absolutely killer. Harada also confirmed that the game will have crossplay, a first for the series and a very, very exciting announcement.

And, let’s be honest, it’s an announcement we needed. Tekken 7’s solo campaign didn’t have the spark of its predecessors, and everything felt just a little dusty. Tekken 8 is the redemption the franchise needs and, honestly, given just how good those character trailers look (I think I’m in love with Ling Xiaoyu all over again), I believe that Bandai has got it right this time. Maybe it’s just some copium; we’ll have to wait until launch to see.

Until then, though, have a look through the list of all the currently confirmed Tekken 8 characters – there’s a lot, and you’ll probably recognise quite a few of them. Otherwise, if you’re looking for something a little different, we have everything you need to stay busy in our best PC games guide.