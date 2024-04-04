Beloved Tekken 8 character arrives, but brings trouble with them

A few months after launch, Tekken 8 has received its first DLC character in Eddy Gordo, a fan-favourite veteran terrifyingly proficient in the Afro-Brazilian martial art of capoeira. Eddy looks to be just as flashy and versatile as ever, manoeuvring around attacks and transitioning into a variety of tricky stances to keep his opponent guessing, ready to launch powerful counter attacks at any moment. All this, while maintaining a graceful dancing form. It’s still too early to place him anywhere on a tier list, but he’s already one of the game’s prettiest characters to watch in action.

Elsewhere in the patch, Tekken 8 was updated with a few new features such as the ability to terminate an online match if the connection is poor, which is a welcome addition to any fighting game player who’s suffered a 1-bar connection match in ranked with no way to escape it.

This update also introduced the Tekken Fight Pass, a battle pass system similar to Street Fighter 6’s own Fighting Pass, with standard and premium versions of the Pass offering slightly different cosmetic rewards.

While the patch notes state their intention to correct unintended move behaviour, this patch has changed a few properties to moves that make certain combos more inconsistent and break some characters’ standard wall combos. This is due to a change to Tornado moves that makes opponents interact differently with the wall, requiring completely new combo routes to be created thanks to the change.

This update has also introduced a bug that leads to issues with Rage Arts – if a player inputs certain grab moves during the startup of an opponent’s Rage Art, the player can move freely during startup and avoid the Rage Art entirely.

