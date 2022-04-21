After close to 11 years, the long-running MMO Tera is shutting down. Publisher Gameforge explains in a blog post that servers are shutting down on June 30 at 1am PST / 4am EST / 9am BST as developer Bluehole is “no longer able to offer you the exciting and satisfying content you deserve”.

“Unfortunately, we come bearing bad news: Tera’s developer, Bluehole, has decided to cease work on Tera,” the team says. “After much consideration, the team in South Korea has come to the conclusion that it’s no longer able to offer you the exciting and satisfying content you deserve. As the last remaining publisher of Tera, it is with a heavy heart that we must respect Bluehole’s decision, and will also have to shut down the game.”

The team is running some permanent events until the servers are switched off “in the hope that you’ll at least be able to enjoy these final months in Arborea”. Gameforge explains in a FAQ that new account registrations and Tera Thaler currency sales will cease on May 31, which is the same day Tera Club purchases come to a halt.

If your Tera Club membership runs past June 30, you can claim a partial refund.

