After more than a year, Denuvo vanishes from The Callisto Protocol

The Callisto Protocol doesn’t have Denuvo any more. The late 2022 survival horror game, heavily indebted to Dead Space and Resident Evil 4, originally launched with the DRM software, but this seems to have suddenly changed, as developer Striking Distance drops a new update on Steam, some 18 months after The Callisto Protocol first hit PC.

The Callisto Protocol launched with Denuvo Anti-Tamper and has, over the more than a year since it came out in December 2022, included the DRM. A look at the horror game‘s Steam listing from today and a snapshot of its status earlier this month through the Wayback Machine show that Denuvo has now been removed from The Callisto Protocol without any fanfare.

Some PC players claim that Denuvo Anti-Tamper, which is added to many games in an effort to protect against file manipulation and piracy, decreases performance. For this (and other) reasons, its removal from a game like The Callisto Protocol will likely draw new attention to the space horror game.

Atmospheric and driven by melee combat, The Callisto Protocol is a worthy accompaniment to the likes of Resident Evil 4 and Dead Space. The scares are a little light, and it may not quite live up to the reputation of some of its influences, but if you haven’t tried it yet, Striking Distance’s inaugural game is certainly worth a try, especially the opening few hours, which feel unique compared to some of the other action horror hits.

In our Callisto Protocol review, we called it “a celebration of the best horror games of the previous generation” that “excels at what it sets out to do, which is deliver a rollicking good ride with plenty of scares along the way….”

