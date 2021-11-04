Skyrim’s expansive lore library is now 45% off on Amazon

If you’ve never been deep inside a Draugr barrow, stuffing your pockets with books and then shuffling carefully through halls of the undead because you’re over-encumbered, then frankly, you’ve never really played Skyrim. But there’s another way to enjoy the vast lore of Tamriel (besides storing all the books in one of your multitudinous Skyrim houses): physical copies of the books from the Skyrim world come bundled together in three gorgeous volumes as the ‘Skyrim Library’, and they’re now 45% off on Amazon, bringing the price down to $57.99. It looks like Black Friday has come early.

The Skyrim Library contains three different hardback volumes. The first book, The Histories, delves deep into the history of Skyrim and its peoples. The second volume is Man, Mer and Beast, offering insights into the variety of fantastic creatures that inhabit Tamriel’s northern reaches. Finally, the third volume, The Arcane, shares lots of fascinating details about magic and the religions you’ll encounter while playing the game.

Each book is filled with the contents of the tomes that you can find scattered throughout the world on your adventures among the Nords, and accompanied by beautiful artwork from the game’s creators. The whole set is presented in a deluxe collector’s slipcase decorated with an iconic scene from the game.

Of course, this box set would be a welcome addition to any Skyrim fan’s collection and if you happen to know somebody who still claims it’s the best PC game ever nearly a decade after its release, then this would make a great Christmas present. In fact, we’d go as far as to say someone would gladly take an arrow to the knee to receive it.

It is unclear how long this deal is going to run for, so make sure you don’t miss out on your chance to buy The Skyrim Library set at this low price. With new information on the Skyrim tabletop game coming in all the time, now is a good time to be a Skyrim fan. Check out our Black Friday PC gaming deals guide for more great bargains.