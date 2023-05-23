The Last of Us star files domestic violence order against ex-boyfriend

Content warning: This story contains descriptions of domestic and sexual abuse.

The Last of Us actor Ashley Johnson has filed a domestic violence order alleging that her ex-boyfriend Brian Foster, who also co-starred with Johnson on the web series Critical Role, is “mentally unstable” and has the “ability to murder.” In court documents seen and detailed here by PCGamesN, the actor claims that Foster has a history of “verbal abuse,” and that she has previously vacated her home due to being “terrified.”

Johnson, who voices Ellie in The Last of Us and also appears in the game’s HBO adaptation, says that she separated from Foster in March, and now seeks a restraining order against him owing in part to his “outbursts, drug use, threats, and sexual assaults.”

In documents filed in Los Angeles County Courts, and signed by Johnson, the actor claims that Foster attempted to extort money from her, and that she later discovered a “strangulation device” among her possessions.

“On May 15, 2023, the police issued an EPO [Emergency Protection Order] due to respondent’s [Foster’s] having attempted to extort $150,000 from me, his history of verbal abuse, his very unhinged mind from his addictive use of narcotics, and several other reasons. We had broken up on March 25, 2023 after my having tried to do so for 2.5 years.

“On April 20, 2023, we had an argument and after that argument he began carrying about an ammo case and a large black bag. Upon his vacating my house on the evening of May 15, in the presence of LAPD, he did not take his ammo case and bag with him. I immediately opened it up and found a garotte, which is a strangulation device, and two Airsoft guns.”

Johnson also claims that Foster blocked her internet access on all her devices, and that her mother, family, and friends contacted her “out of fear for my life.” Johnson says that “over the years, [Foster] broke glasses, broke gate and slamming doors [sic].” The actor also says that Foster “called me stupid, useless f***ing b***h, f***ing c***.”

Johnson describes an incident whereby Foster posted to Instagram a photograph of Johnson’s two pet dogs, taken in Johnson’s backyard. The photograph, which is shared as part of the court filing, is tagged ‘Robert Blake Garden.’

Robert Blake was an American actor arrested, tried, and acquitted for the murder of his wife Bonny Lee Bakley. Blake was later found liable in civil court for Bakley’s wrongful death. In the filing, Johnson alleges Foster is “ well aware of this being a reference to frighten me.”

“Respondent [Foster] posted a photo that contained my two beloved dogs and in my backyard and made the comment ‘Robert Blake Garden,” Johnson says. “My mom’s best friend held Bonny Lee Blake while she was dying, and respondent is well aware of this being a reference to frighten me.”

Johnson claims that Foster is “mentally unstable, in a constant state of mind alteration, and seems to be having mental atrophy, increased paranoia, and inability to distinguish reality.”

“My family members have been the subject of his outbursts, drug use, threats, and sexual assaults,” Johnson alleges. “They are fearful that he is close to the edge, has the ability to murder, and will cause harm not only to me but to them.”

As originally reported in a story from The Blast, Johnson submitted the filing on May 19. PCGamesN has contacted representatives for both Johnson and Foster and will update this story with any further information.