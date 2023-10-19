We’re hiring! The Loadout is looking for a new editor

The Loadout, our superlative, console-focused sister site, is searching for a new editor. The successful candidate will be responsible for the management, growth, and development of an exceptional team and one of the finest console gaming sites in the world. All the details and everything you need to apply are listed below.

As The Loadout’s editor, you will have the chance to work with a talented, ambitious, and friendly team with a passion for console gaming. Your day-to-day will see you planning and delivering on a growth-focused strategy to help propel The Loadout to new heights, as you work closely with the deputy editor to maintain the quality of your team’s output.

Please note that this role is only open to UK applicants, but we do offer the option to work fully remotely or as a hybrid worker from our wonderful office in central Bath. The role offers an annual salary of 42k and comes with a range of lovely benefits, from an extra day off on your birthday to Vitality private medical care.

This is the perfect opportunity to join one of the best gaming brands out there. We welcome applications from experienced editors or successful deputy editors wishing and ready to step up. Be sure to get your applications in soon, as we’ll be closing them on Tuesday, October 31.

For more information, check out the detailed role overview down below. Good luck!

Editor – The Loadout

Location : Fully remote (within UK only) or Hybrid

: Fully remote (within UK only) or Hybrid Closing Date : Tuesday, October 31 (We reserve the right to close this advert early if sufficient number of applications have been received)

: Tuesday, October 31 (We reserve the right to close this advert early if sufficient number of applications have been received) Type : Full-time, Permanent

: Full-time, Permanent Salary: £42k

Apply here

The Role

We’re looking for an experienced editor and manager to spearhead The Loadout, an exciting Network N Media brand focused on console gaming. You’ll get to manage and develop our talented team of in-house writers; expand and manage our existing pool of freelance writers; ensure all published content is of the highest quality; develop and execute editorial strategies to grow the site; commission work using a freelance budget; and ensure that The Loadout is the preferred destination for console gaming fans.

You’ll coordinate your team across major releases and events, provide regular Search Engine Optimisation (SEO) and content feedback, represent The Loadout at external events, plan and manage content pyramids, build and maintain key relationships with PRs, manufacturers, developers and publishers, and experiment with new content strategies to drive authority of the site and tap into important audiences.

You’ll get to work for one of the fastest-growing media businesses in the UK and US, in the ever-evolving and exciting world of gaming, technology and geek culture. We have huge ambitions for The Loadout, and we’re looking for someone who is keen to take ownership of the role and spearhead the brand’s growth in a fast-paced and competitive market.

This is the perfect role for either an experienced editor, or for a successful deputy editor to take the step up into a managerial role.

You will be responsible for:

Planning and overseeing all published content, ensuring high quality levels and adherence to brand values and guidelines

Writing evergreen content, including buyers guides, and reviews

Writing news to drive authority of site and maximize Google News and Discover opportunities

Developing, executing, and optimizing editorial strategies to grow the monthly userbase and pageviews of the website

Planning and managing content pyramids around key evergreen content

Growing and managing a pool of trusted freelancers

Commissioning work, managing a freelance budget, and ensuring invoices are submitted on time and according to company processes

Improving the standing of The Loadout in the eyes of both its audience and the industry, through quality content, networking, and outreach

Building and maintaining relationships with PRs, manufacturers, developers, and publisher

Representing The Loadout and Network N Media at industry events

Ensuring team members are trained and kept up to date on SEO best practices and internal process changes

Managing The Loadout staff writers, ensuring that they are performing their roles as best as possible and remain happy and motivated

Working with Group Editor and senior leadership team to create and implement strategies to improve the output and reach of published content

Leading weekly 1:1s and team meetings

Using the company’s workflow tools correctly and effectively, including Asana, GSuite, etc.

Other as requested by the Group Editor or senior leadership team

Person specification (skills, knowledge, and behaviors): ​

Previous experience in management positions, preferably at established online gaming or tech brands

Ability to write quickly, accurately, and entertainingly to task, preferably with experience writing for a tech-focused publication

Knowledge of the gaming industry and a passion for consoles and gaming

Ability to identify and capitalize on emerging trends

Experience of optimizing content for discoverability best practises, across both organic search rankings and Google News

A keen eye for detail and the ability to quickly check and audit best practice across all content

Committed to following company processes, and using the company’s workflow tools and resources correctly and effectively, including Asana, GSuite, LinkedIn Learning etc

A track record of having grown an online audience

Previous successful experience managing people

Established contacts book across tech and gaming industries

A proactive work ethic, with a drive to succeed and hit shared targets

Clear ambition and a desire to continually raise the bar

Meets requirements of MGT 3 on our progression framework

If it sounds like you are the right fit, please apply with a cover letter and a CV. Your cover letter must include samples or links to previous work which demonstrate your writing style.

Please also note that this role is based either hybrid (minimum expectation of 2 days per week in Bath head office) or can be remote within the UK, with regular visits to the office as required.

Apply here

Working for Network N Media

We’re a fun and friendly company offering an informal working environment with offices in central Bath. We are always growing, work fast but accurately, have an international reach and are nerdy as hell! We are committed to being an inclusive workplace and have various groups and events to hear underrepresented voices including Women, Neurodiversity, Diversity, and Pride.

Our people make our success, so it is only fair we give plenty in return, including:

28 days holiday, plus bank holidays

​Celebration Leave – A day off to celebrate your birthday, or another special annual event that’s personal to you

Private medical plan through Vitality with enhanced mental health provision

​Auto-enrolment pension

Employee Assistance Programme

​Techscheme

​Cyclescheme

​Employee social events, including Christmas & summer parties

Discounted gift card scheme

About us

Network N Media is one of the fastest growing media businesses in the UK and US, and owns several world-class brands including PCGamesN, The Loadout, Pocket Tactics, Wargamer, PCGameBenchmark, and The Digital Fix. We’re an ambitious and friendly company that celebrates passion, expertise, and nerdiness.