This survival game is basically Subnautica meets Astroneer

There’s a new space survival game on Steam, and The Planet Crafter Early Access is available to play right now. It’s already proving a minor hit with players with gameplay that feels like a mix of Subnautica and Astroneer – and there’s even a demo you can try.

The Planet Crafter – yes, there’s a “the” in there – is a new space game that’s been in various alpha states for over a year now, and finally launched this week in Steam Early Access proper. It’s an open-world survival game set on a distant planet, with the goal of making it habitable for human life – so it’s pretty inhabitable when you land on it.

It sounds like a game version of The Martian, with fewer resources than Matt Damon even had. It’s closer to Subnautica in terms of first-person survival and exploration, combined with a sci-fi building game like Astroneer or a harsher No Man’s Sky. Players start off just trying to make enough oxygen to breathe and wind up having to terraform an entire planet.

You can check out the trailer below. The Planet Crafter is currently available on Steam for 10% off until March 31, then it goes back up to $17.99 / £14.99. It’s currently doing very well with players, too – it’s rated “overwhelmingly positive” on Steam, and had a peak concurrent player count last week of a respectable 9,381.

