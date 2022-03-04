The Sims 4’s very buggy wedding DLC is getting fixed

The Sims 4‘s much-anticipated My Wedding Stories DLC launched in February, and the community’s response has been pretty negative. (Just look at the Steam reviews.) The new wedding features have been filled with bugs, making it difficult for players to get their sims married at all – never mind throwing a fancy party for the occasion. Today, the devs have put out a big list of fixes they’re planning to implement for the DLC.
“You can expect two individual patch updates in the coming weeks,” the devs say in the announcement. The first will be a standard update, while the second will focus on “the technical issues we understand you have been experiencing in The Sims 4: My Wedding Stories”.
The update will include more than just what’s listed, but there’s already a lot on the docket. Guests will now show up in the intended clothing, and they’ll gather properly for dessert. Cake models will no longer glitch out. There are “adjustments” to the action for walking down the aisle, and “improvements” to paired dancing.
This patch does not yet have a specific release window beyond “the coming weeks”, but here’s what you can expect.
- Please Take Seats update for receptions and prevent blocking of other player-directed activities
- Walking Down the Aisle adjustments
- Invite Sims from both sides of the wedding, regardless of which Sim is planning the event
- Guests arrive in their proper clothing
- Guest attire stays selected after closing and reopening Wedding Planner
- Improvements to Sims gathering for dessert time
- Improvements to Sims gathering around the cake
- Improved the amount of time needed before Wedding Cakes spoil
- Cake toppers no longer floating
- Cake model looks correct after cutting and serving
- Adjustments to the Passionate Kiss animation
- San Myshuno World Center park appearing in the wedding venue list
- Paired dancing improvements
For more sandbox games to dig into in the meantime, you can follow that link.
The Sims 4 The Sims 4 $39.99 Buy now Network N earns affiliate commission from qualifying sales.