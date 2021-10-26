The Sims 4’s next free game update adds challenge scenarios

The Sims 4 won’t see any new expansions for the rest of 2021, but that doesn’t mean there’s no new content on the way. The devs have detailed a new scenario mode that will land in next week’s update, and it’ll give you specific challenges to complete in exchange for a bonus payout of satisfaction points.

You’ll start scenarios from the main launcher screen, and can choose to play them from a new or existing save – though at launch, only new households will be supported. In the scenario demonstrated in today’s Inside Maxis stream, Making Money, your household will be set to zero simoleons, and you’ll have to earn one million in order to complete the challenge.

Other scenarios will have specific requirements for your household to participate, or will have multiple outcomes to shoot for. Next week’s update will launch with two scenarios: Making Money and Finding Love After a Breakup. Other scenarios may only be available for a limited time, such as the upcoming Too Many Toddlers and Perfectly Well-Rounded challenges.

You can see a brief demonstration of scenarios in the Inside Maxis stream, starting at the 55:22 mark.

For more sandbox games, you can dig in at that link.