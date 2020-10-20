Sims 4: Snowy Escape adds skiing, lifestyles and sentiments, and centipede attacks

After an early teaser revealing the title and theme, EA and Maxis have properly lifted the veil on the next Sims 4 expansion pack. The Sims 4: Snowy Escape is all about mountain getaways, and it’s focused on a Japan-inspired new world which features everything from skiing and snowboarding to hot springs relaxation and, apparently, giant bugs.

Mt. Komorebi will offer both rental vacation lots and residential lots, so your sims can either visit or move in permanently. The world will offer vacation activities like skiing, sledding, and rock climbing up on the higher parts of the mountain, and you can take things a bit slower with hiking trails through bamboo forests, and relaxing baths at the onsen.

One of the more fundamental changes in this expansion will be the introduction of lifestyles and sentiments. Your sims will develop lifestyle traits as a result of their actions, which will result in more significant behavioural changes than the traits you set in create-a-sim. Sentiments are similar, but reflect shared experiences between multiple sims, and affect how they feel about each other. No word yet on whether this will also be available in a free update to the base game, but similar additions in previous expansions have been.

Also, based on the trailer get attacked by giant centipedes while hiking. I know that’d create a few sentiments in me.

The Sims 4: Snowy Escape is due to launch on November 13. You can hit the official site for a closer look at the additions, or dig into more sandbox games to fill your creative needs.