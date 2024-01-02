The Sinking City devs now fully own the game, updates planned for PC

Frogwares, the developer behind The Sinking City, a Lovecraftian-themed adventure title with investigation mechanics, just closed a lengthy legal battle with its former PC publisher, Nacon. The developer has won full ownership over the game on all platforms and plans to implement crucial updates to the title’s PC version in the coming weeks following its legal victory.

In a statement published on Twitter, the developer stated, “Frogwares is now the sole publisher of The Sinking City on all platforms, including PC” for the action-adventure game.

“You can expect the latest version of the game to be available on Steam, Epic Games, GOG, and Gamesplanet in a few weeks,” Frogwares continued in the post. “This latest version will come with all the previous bug fixes and optimizations.”

A new and improved version of The Sinking City will hit the PC version shortly, which will likely fix issues critics and gamers had with the game’s performance and nasty bugs when it arrived in 2021, but it’s unclear what exact changes will come.

Frogwares also clarified that old saves files won’t be compatible with the latest version; however, the team will keep the older version available until February 28, 2024, for any players wanting to finish the game as is on Steam. Moreover, Frogwares will soon release new saves for players to download and use on either Steam or the Epic Games Store.

While players are excited about the team patching the PC version, others are concerned about when the console versions will receive the same treatment. It’s uncertain at this time what Frogwares will do, but the developer aims to share more “very soon.”

