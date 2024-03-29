The Texas Chainsaw Massacre blows up with free Steam weekend, update

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre videogame seemed, initially, like it might not be able to attract much of an audience. Launching last summer, it followed in the bloody footprints of similar horror multiplayer games, like Dead By Daylight, Friday the 13th: The Game, Predator: Hunting Grounds, and Evil Dead: The Game. Thanks to solid design choices and regular updates, though, TCM has managed to survive, and, with the launch of its new update and a free weekend, it’s currently drawing in a lot of new players on Steam.

The online horror game‘s latest update is now live, and adds new material to The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, such as a fresh, free map called The Mill and a DLC character named Virginia, based on (and voiced by) horror movie icon Barbara Crampton.

This new update, along with an ongoing free weekend, has helped boost TCM’s player count on Steam. At its lowest count yesterday morning, the game had only 324 concurrent players, but, at the time of writing, TCM has managed to hit its 24 hour peak of 3,187 players.

With so many active players, it seems like a good time to check out the game, especially with TCM being free to play on Steam from now until Monday April 1. If you decide to buy the game, anyone who hasn’t purchased it already can pick up TCM at a 50% discount ($19.86 USD / £16.70) for its ‘free weekend bundle’ that includes DLC character Nancy. The Virginia DLC, which is live now, goes for $9.99 USD / £8.50. Grab a copy of the game right here.

