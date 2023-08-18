The Texas Chain Saw Massacre voice chat explained

Does The Texas Chain Saw Massacre have voice chat? The 1974 horror classic has joined the ranks of the asymmetrical horror genre with its own terrifying match-based game. Choose to play as either a killer or a victim before being plonked into one of the movie’s iconic locations, where a genre-unique seven players fight for the win.

With these larger teams (well, a larger killer team), it would be pretty useful to be able to talk to your fellow killers or survivors. As we presume it would be in a survival situation like this, teamwork is essential in a horror game, so revealing survivor locations or details of your progress towards any of the TCM exits would only help you achieve success. Not every game in the genre does voice chat the same way, so here’s what you need to know about The Texas Chain Saw Massacre’s system.

Does The Texas Chain Saw Massacre have voice chat?

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre does have voice chat, both in the pre-match lobby and during the match. Only the other people on your team can hear you talk though, so don’t worry about revealing any strategy secrets to the opposing side.

Text chat is also available if you aren’t on a mic, but this obviously takes up valuable time and leaves you hanging while you type. However, as we mention in our Texas Chain Saw Massacre review, either is recommended over no comms, as good communication, whichever team you’re on, can make all the difference in a game where abilities work so seamlessly together.

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre can get pretty tense and scary at times, especially when playing as a victim, so if you’re a screamer, it might be worth turning push to talk on in the settings menu.

That’s all you need to know about voice chat in The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, and it’s a relief to know you can safely talk about all your gameplay secrets without giving anything away. We’re handing out plenty of secrets, though, so read our Texas Chain Saw Massacre tips if you want to know what they are, and be sure to take a look at the role Grandpa plays in the TCM game.