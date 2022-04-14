CD Projekt Red delays Witcher 3 next-gen upgrade indefinitely

The Witcher 3 next-gen upgrade has suffered yet another delay, with publisher CD Projekt Red announcing the news via the official Witcher Twitter account. Worse still, CDPR has said that it has taken the decision to postpone the update’s release date “until further notice.”

CD Projekt Red states the reason for the postponement of the Witcher 3 next-gen upgrade is due to development responsibilities moving away from Sabre Interactive to its own in-house team. “We are currently evaluating the scope of work to be done,” says CDPR, “and thus have to postpone Q2 release until further notice.”

It’s currently unclear why CD Projekt Red has now assumed responsibility for the Witcher 3 next-gen upgrade, but it’s possible that both it and Saber Interactive felt it was the best direction for the project. For now, we’ll just have to take CDPR’s word that it’ll provide an update “as soon as it can” following its evaluation of what’s left to wrap up.

First announced back in September 2020, the Witcher 3 next-gen upgrade should introduce several enhancements, including ray tracing and faster loading times. However, you’ll likely need to equip your gaming PC with one of the best graphics cards and a gaming SSD to enjoy these features to the fullest.

At the very least, the Witcher 3 next-gen upgrade should hopefully arrive before the newly announced The Witcher 4, which will usher in the beginning of “a new saga.”

