The Witcher 4 will not be an Epic exclusive

The Witcher 4 was announced today on Unreal Engine 5 as part of a “multi-year strategic partnership with Epic Games”, however, you can expect it to be on Steam – it will not be an Epic exclusive. While the developers at CD Projekt Red provided few concrete details on the game today, they have confirmed it will not be an exclusive on any platform.

“We are not planning on making the game exclusive to one storefront,” the developers say on Twitter, in response to one fan’s worry about Epic exclusivity. Previous CD Projekt Red games have been available on Steam and Epic, as well as CD Projekt’s own DRM-free distribution service, GOG.

CD Projekt Red will work alongside Epic to refine Unreal Engine 5 for open-world games, an effort that Epic CEO Tim Sweeney expects to “benefit the developer community for years to come”, according to a press release. Previous CD Projekt Red games, from The Witcher 2 through Cyberpunk 2077, have been built on the in-house REDengine.

We do not yet know when The Witcher 4 release date will land – nor if it will even be called ‘The Witcher 4’ in the end.

