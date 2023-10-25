PC case and cooling wizard Thermaltake conjures its first monitor

When you think of Thermaltake, the first things that come to mind are probably CPU coolers and PC cases, or even PSUs. You definitely don’t think of monitors because, well, it’s never made any before. But — crowded monitor market be damned — the Taiwanese manufacturer is dipping its toe into the scene with two new Thermaltake gaming monitors that are available now.

Firstly, the Thermaltake TGM-I27FQ, a 27inch 1440p flat gaming monitor, aims to compete with the best that the likes of MSI and Asus can offer with a 165Hz rapid refresh rate, 1ms response time, and DCI-P3 95% color gamut. Thermaltake is aiming at the budget market here with a $339.99 MSRP.

Or there’s the 32inch, curved Thermaltake TGM-V32CQ, equipped with a 170Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and DCI-P3 90% color gamut. According to Thermaltake itself, “The 1000R curvature of the TGM-V32CQ perfectly matches human eyesight and improves viewing comfort”. The TGM-V32CQ is a tad cheaper at $309.99 MSRP.

Both QHD monitors boast 400nits brightness, Ultra Shadow Boost to bring out details in dark scenes, HDR, Adaptive-Sync, G-Sync, and AMD FreeSync Premium compatibility.

Looking to upgrade your gaming monitor? There’s a lot to take into account when finding the right display for you — including resolution, refresh rate, response time, and lots more — so take a look at our list of the best gaming monitors to help make the correct choice for your needs.