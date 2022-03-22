Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands system requirements – Borderlands 3 deja vu

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands needs less Borderlands and more DnD, but it looks like we’re getting more of the same from a technical standpoint as 2K reveals the Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands system requirements. Chances are if your gaming PC can run Borderlands 3, it should be able to play 2K’s latest without much issue, but there’s a slight jump in the minimum specs.

The first difference is that you’ll need to run at least Windows 10 on the latest service pack, as the developers don’t mention Windows 7 support at all. The second is a higher barrier to entry, as your rig needs to pack either an AMD Radeon RX 470 or Nvidia GeForce GTX 960 – two generations newer than Borderlands 3’s GPU requirements. This isn’t ideal in a climate where it’s difficult to upgrade your graphics card, but it’s still quite modest.

Other than these changes, the two games ask for identical specifications: at least a ten-year-old gaming CPU, 6GB of RAM, and 75GB of storage space. The developers don’t specifically recommend that you put the game on one of the best SSDs for gaming, but speedier loading times certainly won’t hurt.

Here are the Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands system requirements:

Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit CPU Intel Core i7-3570

AMD FX-8350 Intel Core i7-4770

AMD Ryzen 5 2600 RAM 6GB 16GB GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060

AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080

AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT Storage 75B 75GB

There are plenty of pre-order bonuses if you buy the game ahead of its launch on March 25.

