Creative Assembly reiterates stance on Total Warhammer mods in wake of Games Workshop IP changes

The Warhammer community is currently dealing with Games Workshop’s recent changes to its intellectual property guidelines, the main thrust of which is a “zero tolerance” policy towards fan animations and unlicensed games or apps, as well as the usual suspects of 3D printing and counterfeit or imitation models.

So far, the 40k fan animation community on YouTube has felt the biggest impact, but players of Creative Assembly’s Total Warhammer games have been wondering how these changes could affect the user-generated content that’s always been so important to Total War. Things especially came to a head when noted modder Radious, posting on the Total War Discord, claimed that someone from Games Workshop asked them to remove Patreon links from all mods associated with Total War: Warhammer and Total War: Warhammer II.

This caused a bit of a stir. Responding on Discord, a Creative Assembly spokesperson reiterated the company’s existing stance: “Hi folks, I know that there are a lot of questions relating to modding for Total War: Warhammer. I wanted to assure you that the stance has not changed in any fundamental way from what was outlined back in 2016.”

The guidelines referenced refer to the Content Creators page of the official Total War wiki, which covers everything from streaming, to modding.

There is a specific section on modding Total War: Warhammer games, with the salient points being:

Don’t cause offence or denigrate the world of Warhammer Fantasy Battles

Don’t include Age of Sigmar or 40k content, as those are separate licences

Don’t charge for, or ask for money on, Total War: Warhammer mods

Sega and Creative Assembly declined to offer further comment on the matter, but it seems for now that despite GW’s recent changes little has changed as far as the studio is concerned.

Some in the community have expressed scepticism over Team Radious’ claims; all we can say is that, so far, we’re unaware of any other prominent Total Warhammer modders saying that they’ve been asked to strip Patreon links. Radious has further stated that a “few others” were also contacted regarding an impending announcement covering Patreon, Paypal and other donation links for Warhammer mods.

The whole situation is a grey area, as Team Radious don’t explicitly ‘sell’ specific mods for donations, but rather present their Patreon as a means to support the team in general to keep doing their work across all Total War games. That includes the historical ones, which are entirely owned by CA and much more welcoming of user-generated content.

With regards to Creative Assembly’s statement, the spokesperson went on: “We are monitoring the conversation and will look at clarifying any questions or situations at a later date.”

These IP changes come in the wake of a general crackdown of fan animations, which many believe to be an attempt to safeguard Games Workshop’s upcoming Warhammer+ subscription service. One popular creator behind the Astartes videos has been hired by the company to create content for the new channel.

We’ll update this story if any new information comes to light.