Stardew Valley inspired indie rebounds on Steam with big discount

It’s never much of a surprise when a game like Travellers Rest manages to find an audience. Drawing on farming, building, and crafting games like Stardew Valley, Terraria, and Harvest Moon, Travellers Rest offers a spin on these always popular design staples by filtering them through the lens of operating a medieval tavern. Now, years after its initial 2020 release, the game is enjoying a resurgence on Steam, attracting loads of new players thanks to a hefty discount and the launch of its creator Isolated Games’ latest project.

Travellers Rest has been doing well on Steam lately, with the Early Access indie game attracting 3,315 concurrent players last Sunday March 10, up from about a third that number (1,033) on Monday March 4 and just shy of its all-time peak of 4,508 players in May last year.

This influx of new players comes as the result of its current 33% off discount on Steam, which makes the game $12.05 USD / £10.04. Travellers Rest is also available as part of a bundle with its creator Isolated Games’ latest launch, a sci-fi action RPG game called Between the Stars that came out last Friday, for 44% off both games ($27.03 / £22.53).

Grab Travellers Rest on its own right here or in the Isolated Games bundle here. The discount ends this Thursday March 14.

If you’re looking for more like Travellers Rest, head on over to our lists of great farming games and management games.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.