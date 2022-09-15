Zelda-inspired action adventure game Tunic may get a sequel

Zelda-inspired action adventure game, Tunic, is the brainchild of a single developer, Andrew Shouldice. Soaring to the top of Steam’s best rated games, the isometric puzzle adventure has etched itself into history as one of 2022’s most popular games. As ever, avid fans are asking for a sequel, so we spoke to Shouldice about whether or not we’ll be able to reprise the role of fox-turned-adventurer in the future.

With the game set to launch on PlayStation and Nintendo Switch later this month, its popularity certainly makes a sequel pretty viable – although, given it’s literally just Shouldice working on it, it may take some time.

“It’s right there in the name – ‘Twonic,'” Shouldice laughs. “We don’t have any announcements about expansions or anything like that – as far as any new stuff, I’m going to take a little break for a while. I haven’t had a vacation in seven years!

“I’m going to be able to relax for a little bit, but I can’t stop thinking about secrets in games.” Citing a playthrough at survival game Animal Well’s Gamescom booth as his muse, he comments “[Animal Well] is a game about secrets, and exploring a vast, unknowable world – and that gets me excited.

“So I feel like at some point in the future, whether it’s Tunic 2 or something totally different, I really want to work on a game with secrets in it again.”

Of course, this isn’t a concrete yes or no. Given Shouldice’s excitement about all things puzzle game, though, we wouldn’t be surprised to see something new. Whether it’s set in the Tunicverse or not remains a mystery, but I definitely get the vibe that there are some very exciting things to come.

